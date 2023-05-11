News you can trust since 1855
Jude Bridgestock captured this tranquil scene overlooking Combs Reservoir.Jude Bridgestock captured this tranquil scene overlooking Combs Reservoir.
Jude Bridgestock captured this tranquil scene overlooking Combs Reservoir.

Photos: Talented readers turn focus on the best of nature

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 12th May 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This endearing shot of a mallard duckling having a little swim, was snapped by Andy Gregory, taken in Wye Dale.

1. So cute

This endearing shot of a mallard duckling having a little swim, was snapped by Andy Gregory, taken in Wye Dale. Photo: Andy Gregory

John Rout snapped this cracking scenic shot of a moorland walk around Higger Tor.

2. Fabulous view

John Rout snapped this cracking scenic shot of a moorland walk around Higger Tor. Photo: John Rout

Andrew’s Photography snapped this fabulous close-up of two young Highland cows butting horns.

3. Cracking close-up

Andrew’s Photography snapped this fabulous close-up of two young Highland cows butting horns. Photo: Andrew's Photography

This beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in West Wood, near Staveley, was captured by Judith Price.

4. Gorgeous display

This beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in West Wood, near Staveley, was captured by Judith Price. Photo: Judith Price

