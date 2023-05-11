Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
1. So cute
This endearing shot of a mallard duckling having a little swim, was snapped by Andy Gregory, taken in Wye Dale. Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Fabulous view
John Rout snapped this cracking scenic shot of a moorland walk around Higger Tor. Photo: John Rout
3. Cracking close-up
Andrew’s Photography snapped this fabulous close-up of two young Highland cows butting horns. Photo: Andrew's Photography
4. Gorgeous display
This beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in West Wood, near Staveley, was captured by Judith Price. Photo: Judith Price