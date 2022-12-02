News you can trust since 1855
Dave Long captured this gorgeous autumnal view of the trees changing colours, taken looking over towards Belper from Heage.

Photos: Talented readers showcase nature at its finest across Derbyshire

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
4 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Magnificent close-up

This incredible close-up of an angle shades moth camouflaged on the leaves was taken by Dave Anderson in Bakewell.

Photo: Dave Anderson

2. Incredible shot

Richard Marshall snapped this impressive shot of a meteor shower at Magpie Mine.

Photo: Richard Marshall

3. Picturesque shot

Pauline Baines snapped this picturesque autumn scene while out and about in Tideswell.

Photo: Pauline Baines

4. Fabulous close-up

This magnificent close-up of a cabbage white butterfly was captured by Janet Hughes, taken while out and about at Langley Mill Canal.

Photo: Janet Hughes

