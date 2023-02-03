Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Beautiful view
This stunning view of the sun rising over plants and trees covered with a heavy frost was snapped by Nick Rhodes, taken during a walk.
Photo: NICK RHODES
2. Incredible close-up
Andy Gregory snapped this impressive close-up of a dipper fishing in the the River Wye, below Buxton. The dipper is the only aquatic songbird.
Photo: Andy Gregory
3. Picture perfect
Andrew’s Photography captured this picture perfect shot of a bee exploring a thistle, taken at Eccles Pike, Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Photo: Andrew's Photography
4. Wintry scene
This seasonal snap of a sheep having a munch on grass in snow covered fields was taken near Peak Dale by Marie Keable.
Photo: Marie Keable