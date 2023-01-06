Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Striking view
A frosty misty hangs over the village of Tansley, underneath the glaring sun. A cracking view snapped by Steven Greenhough.
Photo: Steven Greenhough
2. Impressive close-up
Ivan Dunstan snapped this incredible close-up of a kingfisher perched alongside the River Erewash.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. Seasonal snap
Julie Bell captured this wintry scene of a frozen Peak Forest Canal.
Photo: Julie Bell
4. Superb shot
This fabulous close-up of swans teetering on a frozen Loscoe Dam was snapped by Dave Long.
Photo: Dave Long