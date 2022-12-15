News you can trust since 1855
William Crook captured this stunning frosty view of the sun shining on Chatsworth House.

Photos: Talented readers show off our area at its finest

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
4 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Fabulous shot

Andy Eyre snapped this peaceful view of a misty Codnor.

Photo: Andy Eyre

2. Autumnal scene

Nick Rhodes captured this idyllic seasonal view in Queen's Park, Chesterfield.

Photo: Nick Rhodes

3. Idyllic view

Pauline Baines snapped this picturesque autumnal shot while out and about in Tideswell.

Photo: Pauline Baines

4. Beautiful display

This beautiful close-up of a bird's-foot trefoil plant, more commonly known as a bacon and egg plant, was snapped by Andrew Middleton.

Photo: Andrew Middleton

