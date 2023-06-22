Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Superb shot
This cracking close-up of a microlight flying over Brimington, underneath a glorious blue sky, was snapped by Dave Jones. Photo: Dave Jones
2. Cracking close-up
Andrew’s Photography snapped this incredible shot of a great tit perched on a branch, taken in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo: Andrew's Photography
3. Fabulous shot
Mary Lomas captured this fabulous shot of Bryn, admiring the view of Cracken Edge, taken from Eccles Pike. Photo: Mary Lomas
4. Idyllic view
This picturesque shot of St Helen’s Church, in Selston, was snapped by Dave Long. Photo: Dave Long