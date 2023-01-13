Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
This impressive close-up of a female goosander preening its feathers was taken by Andy Gregory.
Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Picturesque view
William Crook snapped this stunning view over a frosty Chatsworth Park.
Photo: William Crook
3. Impressive close-up
Ivan Dunstan captured this magnificent shot of a redwing perched at the top of a tree, taken alongside the Erewash Canal.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
4. Seasonal snap
This superb snowy scene of snowmen and footprints was snapped in Eastwood Park, Hasland, by Nick Rhodes.
Photo: Nick Rhodes