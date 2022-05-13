Photos: Talented readers capture these striking shots around Derbyshire

Ivan Dunstan snapped this magnificent close-up of a white throat perched at the top of a tree, taken along the River Erewash.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
Andy Gregory captured this impressive close-up of a fly taking a rest on a daffodil, snapped in his garden in Buxton. This scenic shot was snapped by Dave Long, taken in Carr Wood, Ripley.
John Moss snapped this superb shot at the Burning Man Art Exhibition, at Chatsworth. This fabulous shot of the Crich Stand was captured by Irene Gilsenan, taken from the Crich Tramway Museum on St George’s Day. Janet Hughes snapped this endearing family shot of a mother and her new-born lamb at Kedleston Hall. Victor Gibbons captured this idyllic view of a country lane, while out for a walk at Shaw Marsh, New Mills. This cute shot of a female mandarin duck lazing with her ducklings is a cracking shot snapped by Andrew Middleton. Julie Bell captured this beautiful shot of bluebells growing wild in Taxal Woods.