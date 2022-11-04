News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Maurice Barker captured this gorgeous view by the river at Ashford in the Water.

Photos: Talented readers capture these picture perfect shots around Derbyshire

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

This impressive close-up of a dipper fishing on the River Wye near Buxton was snapped by Andy Gregory.

Photo: Andy Gregory

Photo Sales

2. Seasonal shot

Pauline Baines snapped this seasonal shot of a pumpkin decorated with conkers and other autumn finds. Pauline has named the pumpkin Peter.

Photo: Pauline Baines

Photo Sales

3. Picturesque view

William Crook captured this picturesque view of Combs Reservoir, taken from below Castle Naze.

Photo: William Crook

Photo Sales

4. Superb shot

Four rather different looking swans seen recently at Belper River Gardens. This fabulous shot was snapped by Dave Long.

Photo: Dave Long

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2