Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature around Derbyshire with these shots

1. Magnificent close-up
Andy Gregory captured this incredible close-up of a nuthatch in the Pavilion Gardens. It was trying to get a closer look at our regular snapper.
Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Stunning view
This glorious view was snapped at Taxal Edge by Jude Bridgestock, taken during a recent visit.
Photo: Jude Bridgestock
3. Cracking shot
This superb shot of the moon rising over Fairfield Low was captured by Jon White, taken from the allotments in Cunningdale.
Photo: Jon White
4. Superb shot
Nick Rhodes snapped this fabulous shot of two sheep. One clearly has a spring in its step, while the other looks unimpressed.
Photo: Nick Rhodes