How far to Cromford mate? This kingfisher at Langley Mill Basin has the answer in Ivan Dunstan's charming photo.How far to Cromford mate? This kingfisher at Langley Mill Basin has the answer in Ivan Dunstan's charming photo.
Photos: Spotlight on the best of nature thanks to our talented readers

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

A stunning shot by Lindsay Rogers shows Combs Moss and the reservoir in the late summer sunshine.

1. Late summer sun

A stunning shot by Lindsay Rogers shows Combs Moss and the reservoir in the late summer sunshine. Photo: Submitted

The sky above Buxton looks like it’s on fire in this eye-catching sunset photo taken and sent in by Pauline Baines

2. Stunning sunset

The sky above Buxton looks like it’s on fire in this eye-catching sunset photo taken and sent in by Pauline Baines Photo: Submitted

The sunny weather has finally brought the red admiral butterflies into Judith Price's Chesterfield garden, as shown in this lovely photo.

3. Beautiful butterfly

The sunny weather has finally brought the red admiral butterflies into Judith Price's Chesterfield garden, as shown in this lovely photo. Photo: Submitted

​Puffin' Billy has been busy in Queen’s Park Chesterfield recently – and the flowers look great too in this latest shot from Nick Rhodes.

4. On the right track

​Puffin' Billy has been busy in Queen’s Park Chesterfield recently – and the flowers look great too in this latest shot from Nick Rhodes. Photo: Submitted

