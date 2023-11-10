News you can trust since 1855
Photos: Spotlight is on nature across Derbyshire thanks to our readers

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT

​Autumn is in full flow in this latest offering from Ripley’s Dave Long, showing beautiful beech trees beginning to turn to their russet colours.

1. Changing colours

​Autumn is in full flow in this latest offering from Ripley’s Dave Long, showing beautiful beech trees beginning to turn to their russet colours. Photo: Submitted

Sue Balfe captured this marvellously misty scene while out on an autumnal walk in Corbar Woods.

2. Misty scene

Sue Balfe captured this marvellously misty scene while out on an autumnal walk in Corbar Woods. Photo: Submitted

A quirky photo from Sarah Allen shows an abundance of fungi at Whaley Bridge Memorial Park.

3. Fantastic fungi

A quirky photo from Sarah Allen shows an abundance of fungi at Whaley Bridge Memorial Park. Photo: Submitted

Andy Gregory snapped the recent visit to Buxton by  the 'Spa Express', aka steam locomotive 'Sierra Leone'. Here it crosses the viaduct in the town.

4. All aboard

Andy Gregory snapped the recent visit to Buxton by  the 'Spa Express', aka steam locomotive 'Sierra Leone'. Here it crosses the viaduct in the town. Photo: Andy Gregory

