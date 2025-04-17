This equine character is enjoying the sunshine in Eyam, photographed here by John Moss.This equine character is enjoying the sunshine in Eyam, photographed here by John Moss.
Photos: Special shots of our area in spring thanks to talented readers

By Steve Eyley
Published 18th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This lovely offering from Nick Rhodes shows a snake's head fritillary in Hardwick Hall's walled garden.

1. In the pink

This lovely offering from Nick Rhodes shows a snake's head fritillary in Hardwick Hall's walled garden. Photo: NICK RHODES

Ziggy checks the water levels at Kinder Reservoir in this latest charming snap by Claire Brooks.

2. Canine friend

Ziggy checks the water levels at Kinder Reservoir in this latest charming snap by Claire Brooks. Photo: Submitted

The spring blossom in Buxton is looking delightful in this latest photo by Pauline Baines.

3. Beautiful blossom

The spring blossom in Buxton is looking delightful in this latest photo by Pauline Baines. Photo: Submitted

It's a lovely sunny day at Trent Lock in this appealing snap taken by Janet Hughes.

4. ndet-24-04-25-janet hughes-NMSYUPLOAD.jpg

It's a lovely sunny day at Trent Lock in this appealing snap taken by Janet Hughes. Photo: Submitted

