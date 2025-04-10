This impressive photo from Buxton's Andy Gregory shows the recent partial eclipse of the sun.This impressive photo from Buxton's Andy Gregory shows the recent partial eclipse of the sun.
This impressive photo from Buxton's Andy Gregory shows the recent partial eclipse of the sun.

Photos: See spring at its finest in nature shots from across our area

By Steve Eyley
Published 11th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]​​​​

Buxton is looking great in the spring sunshine in this latest photo by Pauline Baines.

1. In the pink

Buxton is looking great in the spring sunshine in this latest photo by Pauline Baines. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
This eye-catching sunset was taken at Chinley Memorial Park by Mike Tetley.

2. Super sunset

This eye-catching sunset was taken at Chinley Memorial Park by Mike Tetley. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Another stunning offering from Sue Balfe shows these spectacular clouds over Rainow.

3. What a sight

Another stunning offering from Sue Balfe shows these spectacular clouds over Rainow. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to spot this swan splashing down at West Hallam.

4. Making a splash

David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to spot this swan splashing down at West Hallam. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice