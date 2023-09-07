Photos: See Derbyshire at its best in our latest set of snaps from readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Up up and away
A super shot from Dave Long was taken at the "Fabrick" stone at Ashover, with the blooming heather very much to the fore. Photo: Submitted
2. Good hair day
Here's looking at you kid....David Hodgkinson took this delightful shot of a Highland cow at Shipley Park. Photo: Submitted
3. Flowers galore
A beautiful shot of copious flowers on an allotment in Hasland, in a photo taken by Nick Rhodes. Photo: NICK RHODES
4. In the swim
Here's a lovely offering from Ivan Dunstan showing a canine friend taking a dip in the Erewash Canal near Ilkeston. Photo: Submitted