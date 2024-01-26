News you can trust since 1855
A delightful close-up shot of chaffinch on a wall, taken and sent in by Andrew's Photography.

Photos: Readers turn their focus on best of nature across our area

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

​It’s a chilly day at Wall Pond, Wingerworth, in this impressive offering snapped by Russ Teale.

1. Chilly day

​It’s a chilly day at Wall Pond, Wingerworth, in this impressive offering snapped by Russ Teale. Photo: Submitted

​David Hodgkinson was in the right place to snap this shot of a gaggle of grey lag geese near Ilkeston.

2. Gaggle of geese

​David Hodgkinson was in the right place to snap this shot of a gaggle of grey lag geese near Ilkeston. Photo: Submitted

David Leedham took this shot of Chesterfield's iconic crooked spire against a beautiful blue sky on a winter's day.

3. Crooked spire

David Leedham took this shot of Chesterfield's iconic crooked spire against a beautiful blue sky on a winter's day. Photo: Submitted

Eagle-eyed Ian White was able to snap this rare 'snow bow' over the Town Hall in Buxton recently.

4. Over the rainbow

Eagle-eyed Ian White was able to snap this rare 'snow bow' over the Town Hall in Buxton recently. Photo: Submitted

