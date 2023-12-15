News you can trust since 1855
Photos: Readers turn the spotlight on wonders of nature across area

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

A delightful offering from Andy Gregory shows a female blackbird eating berries in Buxton.

1. Berry good

A delightful offering from Andy Gregory shows a female blackbird eating berries in Buxton. Photo: Submitted

A wonderfully reflective shot of Monyash Mere, taken and sent in by Russ Teale.

2. Marvellous mere

A wonderfully reflective shot of Monyash Mere, taken and sent in by Russ Teale. Photo: Submitted

​Paul Oldbury sent us this excellent photo of Matlock looking very festive indeed.

3. 1000007799-01.jpeg

​Paul Oldbury sent us this excellent photo of Matlock looking very festive indeed. Photo: Submitted

Robert Lowton snapped a spectacular aurora display seen over many parts of the UK, including at Magpie Mine, on December 1.

4. Lighting up the sky

Robert Lowton snapped a spectacular aurora display seen over many parts of the UK, including at Magpie Mine, on December 1. Photo: Picasa

