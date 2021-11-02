Photos: Readers turn focus on nature at its very finest

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Fabulous view
This striking shot was taken by Joanne Theobald while on a walk near the Robin Hood Inn, Baslow.
Photo: Joanne Theobald
2. Unusual close-up
A strikingly unusual formation of fungi, spotted by eagle-eyed photographer Nick Rhodes in Hasland Park.
Photo: NICK RHODES
3. Striking sunrise
Here’s a beautiful offering taken by David Hodgkinson. It shows sunrise at the Shipley boat canal.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Superb shot
Dave Long was in the right place at the right time to spot this swan on the lookout for something to tuck into.
Photo: Dave Long