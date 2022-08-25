Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Glorious goldfinch
A beautiful shot from regular snapper Dave Long shows a goldfinch enjoying thistle seeds in a field near Ripley.
Photo: Submitted
2. From the depths
A stunning shot by Simon Bamber showing stone foundations of the Ouzelden Viaduct, which carried the railway transporting the materials for building the dams, revealed at Ladybower Reservoir by the dry weather.
Photo: Submitted
3. Beautiful swan
This superb photo from Ivan Dunstan shows a close-up of a swan resting by the side of the Erewash Canal, near Ilkeston
Photo: Submitted
4. Striking sunflowers
John Reynolds took this shot of owner Geoffrey Hayes in front of the impressive sunflowers at Riber View Cafe, Tansley.
Photo: Submitted