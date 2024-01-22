News you can trust since 1855
​Here’s another of Ann Oliver’s wonderful shots of a colourful winter sky in Chinley.

Photos: ​Readers get snapping again to show off the best of natur​​​​​​​e

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

​Andy Gregory was in the right place to snap this lovely shot of a moorhen on the rocks in the River Wye at Bakewell.

1. On the rocks

​Andy Gregory was in the right place to snap this lovely shot of a moorhen on the rocks in the River Wye at Bakewell. Photo: Submitted

​A delightful offering from Robert J Stordy shows a frog he spotted in his back garden.

2. Taking it easy

​A delightful offering from Robert J Stordy shows a frog he spotted in his back garden. Photo: Submitted

​Some stunning colours are captured in the sky above Buxton in this cracking offering from Sue Balfe.

3. Stunning shot

​Some stunning colours are captured in the sky above Buxton in this cracking offering from Sue Balfe. Photo: Submitted

A fine shot from Peter McCarry shows a collection of waxwings in the area, against a strikingly blue sky.

4. Waxwings galore

A fine shot from Peter McCarry shows a collection of waxwings in the area, against a strikingly blue sky. Photo: Submitted

