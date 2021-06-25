Photos: Readers capture these close-ups of our nature

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Family shot
Carolyn Davies shot this endearing snap of a family of geese by the lake at Whitworth Park in Darley Dale.
Photo: Carolyn Davies
2. Beautiful flower
Irene Gilsenan captured this pretty shot of an orchid in full bloom near Taddington Mere recently.
Photo: Irene Gilsenan
3. Fabulous close-up
A stunning close-up of a grey wagtail collecting bits and bobs for its nest was snapped by Ivan Dunstan.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
4. Picture-perfect
This incredible shot of a blue tit poking its head out of a bird box was snapped by Sara Dilworth in her garden in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Photo: Sara Dilworth