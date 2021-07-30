Photos: Picture perfect shots captured by readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Beautiful shot
Helen Rogers snapped this fabulous shot of hoverflies collecting pollen from this pretty poppy growing wild in Buxton.
Photo: Helen Rogers
2. Scenic view
Dave Long snapped this picturesque view of Crich Stand, surrounded by luscious green shrubbery.
Photo: Dave Long
3. Fabulous shot
George Varley captured this endearing shot of a dipper catching food to feed its fledglings on the River Bradford at Youlgreave.
Photo: George Varley
4. Busy bee
This bumblebee is weighing down the clover. A superb shot taken by Andrew Joly, a local volunteer for the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.
Photo: Andrew Joly