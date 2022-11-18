News you can trust since 1855
This beautiful display of poppies for Remembrance Day was snapped by Dave Long, taken at St Luke's Church, Loscoe.

Photos: Picture perfect moments captured by our readers again

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Striking view

Andy Gregory captured this striking view of the Buxton fireworks display, taken in the rain, looking across town from Cliff Road.

Photo: Andy Gregory

2. Incredible close-up

Andrew Middleton snapped this impressive close-up of a brambling, taken in a field in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Photo: Andrew Middleton

3. Stunning shot

Hasland’s Nick Rhodes snapped this stunning close-up of a beaver full moon, just before dawn.

Photo: Nick Rhodes

