Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Superb shot
This impressive shot of a crow playing with a tennis ball, and a very large ball of snow was taken at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, by Ian White.
Photo: Ian White
2. Seasonal snap
Julie Bell snapped this gorgeous wintry view looking across to Elnor Lane, Whaley Bridge.
Photo: Julie Bell
3. Wintry scene
Judith Price snapped this picturesque seasonal snap at the Pavilion Gardens, in Buxton.
Photo: Judith Price
4. Impressive close-up
Paul Flint captured this stunning close-up of a bee hummingbird during a recent holiday. Paul added “it’s the world’s smallest bird”.
Photo: Paul Flint