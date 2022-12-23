News you can trust since 1855
Dave Long was on the spot to capture this wintry scene at Alport Stone, based at Alport.

Photos: Picture perfect moments captured by our readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Striking view

This stunning view of the sun rising over frosty ground at Shipley Hall, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Fabulous close-up

Andy Gregory snapped this incredible close-up of a crow searching for food, taken in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.

Photo: Andy Gregory

3. Wintry scene

Julie Bell captured this striking view with Errwood Reservoir in the distance, surrounded by a hard frost.

Photo: Julie Bell

4. Cracking shot

This superb close-up of a moorhen, trying to trudge through the mud with its huge feet, was a delightful snap taken by Andrew Middleton.

Photo: Andrew Middleton

