Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.
1. Striking view
This stunning view of the sun rising over frosty ground at Shipley Hall, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Fabulous close-up
Andy Gregory snapped this incredible close-up of a crow searching for food, taken in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.
Photo: Andy Gregory
3. Wintry scene
Julie Bell captured this striking view with Errwood Reservoir in the distance, surrounded by a hard frost.
Photo: Julie Bell
4. Cracking shot
This superb close-up of a moorhen, trying to trudge through the mud with its huge feet, was a delightful snap taken by Andrew Middleton.
Photo: Andrew Middleton