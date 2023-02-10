Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Picturesque view
This picturesque shot of The Roaches was snapped from Tittesworth by Jude Bridgestock.
Photo: Jude Bridgestock
2. Seasonal snap
Steven Greenhough captured this glorious wintry scene of a thick frost covering Matlock.
Photo: Steven Greenhough
3. Beautiful scene
Ivan Dunstan snapped this idyllic shot as the sun was rising over the Erewash Canal.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
4. Superb shot
This beautiful shot of two swans flying over Poolsbrook Country Park was captured by Dave Jones.
Photo: Dave Jones