Dave Long captured this stunning view of the sun rising over Ripley.

Photos: Picture perfect moments are captured by our talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
2 hours ago

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Picturesque view

This picturesque shot of The Roaches was snapped from Tittesworth by Jude Bridgestock.

Photo: Jude Bridgestock

2. Seasonal snap

Steven Greenhough captured this glorious wintry scene of a thick frost covering Matlock.

Photo: Steven Greenhough

3. Beautiful scene

Ivan Dunstan snapped this idyllic shot as the sun was rising over the Erewash Canal.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

4. Superb shot

This beautiful shot of two swans flying over Poolsbrook Country Park was captured by Dave Jones.

Photo: Dave Jones

