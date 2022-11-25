News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Andy Gregory captured this impressive view of the waterfall at the bottom corner of the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

Photos: Our readers showcase the best of nature in our area

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
47 minutes ago

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Delightful display

A beautiful display of poppies in Buxton, taken by Pauline Baines.

Photo: Pauline Baines

Photo Sales

2. Autumnal scene

Julie Bell snapped this gorgeous autumnal scene in the Goyt Valley, taken during a recent visit.

Photo: Julie Bell

Photo Sales

3. Idyllic view

Dave Long snapped this picturesque view of Wingfield Manor towering above the trees.

Photo: Dave Long

Photo Sales

4. Fabulous shot

This unusual yet fabulous looking seating area was snapped by William Crook, taken during a walk in the Derwent Valley.

Photo: William Crook

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2