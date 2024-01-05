News you can trust since 1855
A really impressive offering from regular contributor Andy Gregory shows this male chaffinch in a tree.

Photos: It's ​time to turn the focus again on our picturesque area

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 5th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

David Hodgkinson snapped this charming shot of a grey lag goose at Straw’s Bridge near Ilkeston.

1. ​Here’s looking at you

David Hodgkinson snapped this charming shot of a grey lag goose at Straw’s Bridge near Ilkeston. Photo: Submitted

Here's a quirky offering from June Thomas showing some unusual looking fungi near Ladybower Reservoir.

2. Fab fungi

Here's a quirky offering from June Thomas showing some unusual looking fungi near Ladybower Reservoir. Photo: Submitted

​A wonderful snap by Philip Wardle shows this waxwing at rest in Ilkeston last week.

3. Wonderful waxwing

​A wonderful snap by Philip Wardle shows this waxwing at rest in Ilkeston last week. Photo: Submitted

Andrew's Photography was in the right place at the right time to spot this crow on a stone in the middle of a river.

4. Cool crow

Andrew's Photography was in the right place at the right time to spot this crow on a stone in the middle of a river. Photo: Submitted

