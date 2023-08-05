Photos: Focus is on best of nature in the area thanks to reader snaps
Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 6th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
1. Iron giant
Sheena Trower took this eye-catching photo of the Bennerley Viaduct, situated just outside Ilkeston. Photo: Submitted
2. Perfect peace
A lovely photo from regular contributor Dave Long shows the canal and cafe at Cromford Meadows. Photo: Submitted
3. Wash and blow dry
David Hodgkinson says this swan on the canal at Cotmanhay looks like it's just had a wash and blow dry. Photo: Submitted
4. River scene
A delightful snap from John Moss shows the River Wye at Rutland Park, Bakewell. Photo: Submitted