​Robert J Stordy spotted this feathered friend getting into a bit of a flap at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens.
​Robert J Stordy spotted this feathered friend getting into a bit of a flap at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens.

Photos: ​Focus is on best of nature in the area thanks to reader snaps

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 6th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

x

Sheena Trower took this eye-catching photo of the Bennerley Viaduct, situated just outside Ilkeston.

1. Iron giant

Sheena Trower took this eye-catching photo of the Bennerley Viaduct, situated just outside Ilkeston. Photo: Submitted

A lovely photo from regular contributor Dave Long shows the canal and cafe at Cromford Meadows.

2. Perfect peace

A lovely photo from regular contributor Dave Long shows the canal and cafe at Cromford Meadows. Photo: Submitted

David Hodgkinson says this swan on the canal at Cotmanhay looks like it's just had a wash and blow dry.

3. Wash and blow dry

David Hodgkinson says this swan on the canal at Cotmanhay looks like it's just had a wash and blow dry. Photo: Submitted

​A delightful snap from John Moss shows the River Wye at Rutland Park, Bakewell.

4. River scene

​A delightful snap from John Moss shows the River Wye at Rutland Park, Bakewell. Photo: Submitted

