This lovely photo of a vividly-coloured poppy was taken in Buxton by Robert J Stordy.

Photos: Fabulous snaps from our readers show off Derbyshire's nature at its best

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

Storm clouds are gathering over Combs in this striking photo taken from Castle Naze by William Crook.

1. Clouds over Combs

Storm clouds are gathering over Combs in this striking photo taken from Castle Naze by William Crook. Photo: Submitted

​A super shot taken and sent in by Jude Bridgestock of the tower at Lyme Park, Disley.

2. Terrific tower

​A super shot taken and sent in by Jude Bridgestock of the tower at Lyme Park, Disley. Photo: Submitted

A super photo taken and sent in by David Hodgkinson showing female mallard relaxing in the sunshine at the Cotmanhay Canal.

3. IMG_9325.jpeg

A super photo taken and sent in by David Hodgkinson showing female mallard relaxing in the sunshine at the Cotmanhay Canal. Photo: Submitted

Something a little different in this excellent offering from Creswell's Dean Limb, showing water droplets and a passion flower.

4. Passion flower picture

Something a little different in this excellent offering from Creswell's Dean Limb, showing water droplets and a passion flower. Photo: Submitted

