Photos: Enjoy the very finest nature photographs taken across our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Summer scene
A lovely photograph from regular contributor Dave Long shows Butterley Reservoir on a beautiful summer's day. Photo: Submitted
2. Plate-like fungus
Derek Warrington was in the right place at the right time to spot this plate-like fungus growing on the side of a tree. Photo: Submitted
3. Puddles galore
Steven Greenhough took this shot of heavy rainfall during a recent downpour at Matlock Town FC's ground. Photo: Submitted
4. Watch the birdie
This lovely close-up shot by Andrew's Photography shows a rather inquisitive-looking black swan. Photo: Submitted