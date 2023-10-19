News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
A magnificent offering from Nick Rhodes shows some of the fireworks from this year’s Matlock Bath illuminated boats event.A magnificent offering from Nick Rhodes shows some of the fireworks from this year’s Matlock Bath illuminated boats event.
A magnificent offering from Nick Rhodes shows some of the fireworks from this year’s Matlock Bath illuminated boats event.

Photos: Enjoy nature snaps galore taken by these talented readers

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 20th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

x

​Peter Toft was out and about in Chinley and snapped this lovely shot of these feathered characters fighting for a place on a branch.

1. Magpie in a flap

​Peter Toft was out and about in Chinley and snapped this lovely shot of these feathered characters fighting for a place on a branch. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A cracking offering from Andy Gregory of a serene looking heron, taken on the River Wye near Topley Pike.

2. River scene

A cracking offering from Andy Gregory of a serene looking heron, taken on the River Wye near Topley Pike. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A beautiful shot from Robert J Stordy showing a couple of peacock butterflies enjoying the buddleia.

3. Beautiful butterflies

A beautiful shot from Robert J Stordy showing a couple of peacock butterflies enjoying the buddleia. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Crich Stand memorial tower is looking striking against the autumn sky in this fine offering from Ripley's Dave Long.

4. Standing tall

Crich Stand memorial tower is looking striking against the autumn sky in this fine offering from Ripley's Dave Long. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page