This beautiful shot by John Moss shows a country footpath from Litton Mill to Litton SlackThis beautiful shot by John Moss shows a country footpath from Litton Mill to Litton Slack
Photos: Enjoy nature at its best​​​​​​​ in these latest reader photos

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 18th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

​St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth is shown against a bright blue sky in this striking shot by Irene Gilsenan.

1. Bright blue sky

​St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth is shown against a bright blue sky in this striking shot by Irene Gilsenan. Photo: Submitted

A superb close-up shot by Russ Teale shows a grasshopper at Williamthorpe Nature Reserve, Chesterfield.

2. Great grasshopper

A superb close-up shot by Russ Teale shows a grasshopper at Williamthorpe Nature Reserve, Chesterfield. Photo: Submitted

​A lovely shot by regular contributor Dave Long shows Denby’s ancient and beautiful St Mary The Virgin Church.

3. Church scene

​A lovely shot by regular contributor Dave Long shows Denby’s ancient and beautiful St Mary The Virgin Church. Photo: Submitted

An impressive snap by Maureen Thomas shows this young blackbird paying a visit to a garden in Harpur Hill.

4. nbua-10-08-23-maureen thomas-NMSYUPLOAD.jpg

An impressive snap by Maureen Thomas shows this young blackbird paying a visit to a garden in Harpur Hill. Photo: Submitted

