Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.
1. Picturesque view
Julie Bell captured this magnificent scenic shot, taken in Torrs, New Mills, looking towards the road bridge.
Photo: Julie Bell
2. Magnificent close-up
This impressive close-up of a mistle thrush was snapped by Andy Gregory, taken in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.
Photo: Andy Gregory
3. So cute
Pauline Baines captured this endearing shot of tiny ducklings in Buxton. They look like they are taking part in a race across the water.
Photo: Pauline Baines
4. Cracking shot
This superb close-up of a Highland cow in Chapel-en-le-Frith, looking a little moo-dy, was taken by Andrew Middleton.
Photo: Andrew Middleton