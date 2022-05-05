Jude Bridgestock snapped this beautiful array of spring flowers and blossom, bursting with life in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Photos: Eagle-eyed readers get snapping to show Derbyshire nature at its best

Do you recognise any of the wonderful locations featured in these reader photos?

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 6th May 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Picturesque view

Julie Bell captured this magnificent scenic shot, taken in Torrs, New Mills, looking towards the road bridge.

Photo: Julie Bell

2. Magnificent close-up

This impressive close-up of a mistle thrush was snapped by Andy Gregory, taken in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.

Photo: Andy Gregory

3. So cute

Pauline Baines captured this endearing shot of tiny ducklings in Buxton. They look like they are taking part in a race across the water.

Photo: Pauline Baines

4. Cracking shot

This superb close-up of a Highland cow in Chapel-en-le-Frith, looking a little moo-dy, was taken by Andrew Middleton.

Photo: Andrew Middleton

