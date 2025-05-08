Photos: Check out the best of nature across our area in latest reader snaps

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. By the river
A wonderful close-up shot by Andy Gregory shows this grey wagtail preening its feathers by the River Wye near Buxton. Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Feeding time
This super shot from Andrew's Photography shows a calf feeding off its mother in a field near Chesterfield. Photo: Submitted
3. Canine capers
This charming shot from Gary Henley-Powell shows Stanley the terrier having a good time in Pleasley Woods Photo: Submitted
4. There there, my deer
Chris Bell says: "It's not every day you look out your window across the allotment in Tupton on a Sunday morning and see a deer!" Photo: Submitted
