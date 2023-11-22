News you can trust since 1855
A beautiful blue sky is featured in this striking shot from John Moss, showing Pilsbury Castle near Hartington.
A beautiful blue sky is featured in this striking shot from John Moss, showing Pilsbury Castle near Hartington.

Photos: ​Check out the best of nature across our area

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
By Steve Eyley
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT

​Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens looks appealingly autumnal in this latest offering from Robert J Stordy.

1. Appealing autumn

​Buxton's Pavilion Gardens looks appealingly autumnal in this latest offering from Robert J Stordy.

A lovely shot from David Hodgkinson, taken at Shipley Lock, which he says shows a dog with swan escort - or should that be the other way?

2. Swan escort

A lovely shot from David Hodgkinson, taken at Shipley Lock, which he says shows a dog with swan escort - or should that be the other way?

​A delightful offering from regular contributor Irene Gilsenan shows a chaffinch ready to sing its heart out.

3. Charming chaffinch

​A delightful offering from regular contributor Irene Gilsenan shows a chaffinch ready to sing its heart out.

The latest shot from Ripley's Dave Long shows Crich Stand looking impressive on a sunny day.

4. Standing tall

The latest shot from Ripley's Dave Long shows Crich Stand looking impressive on a sunny day.

