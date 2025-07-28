A man has shared a photo of an Asian hornet which was spotted in Chesterfield.

Joshua Havi, from Birdholme, first spotted an Asian hornet in his house on July 17, followed by a second sighting on a bin outside his house.

He decided to have a look around the area and found what he believed were Asian hornet nests.

He said: “The first hornet did come flying into the house. Second one was spotted outside on my bin.

"I looked up what it was straight away and then went and had a look where they could be coming from. There are some woodlands behind Rockley Close where there are two or three hornets nests.”

The area where Joshua believes the hornets nests are located is between Chesterfield Golf Club, Langer Lane and Birdholme Brook.

The sightings, which have not been been officially verified yet, come after a rise in confirmed sightings across the UK.

There have been 37 confirmed sightings of Asian hornets in the UK in 2025 and members of the public are being warned following the rise.

The insects, known for its painful stings, have darker bodies than other hornets with a wide distinctive orange stripe on the fourth abdomen section and yellow leg ends.

People are advised not to approach or attempt to destroy an Asian hornet’s nest and are asked to report the sightings instead.

The best way to report any sightings is via the Asian Hornet Watch app. Alternative reporting tools include filling in an online form or submitting photos and videos, alongside the time and location of sightings to [email protected].