Pensioner left with broken arm after being in collision with mobility scooter in Chesterfield

A pensioner has been left with a broken arm after being in collision with a mobility scooter in Chesterfield.

The 79-year-old woman was walking along Knifesmithgate when a mobility scooter that was being driven by a 'large built man' collided with the woman outside the old Co-Op building. The man stayed at the scene until she was taken to hospital by ambulance, however, his details were not taken.

The woman, who is from Chesterfield, was found to have fractured her arm as a result of the collision.

Officers are now appealing for the driver of the scooter to come forward – along with any witnesses to the incident.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 21, at about 11.15am.

If you are the scooter driver, or you witnessed the incident, call police on 101 and quote reference 19*292351.