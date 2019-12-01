Peak District village remade from cake raises £17,500 to help rural transport charity

A scale model of Eyam made from cake has raised more than £17,500 for a charity providing community transport.

The incredible feat was overseen by renowned Youlgrave cake landscape artist Lynn Nolan, 63, and took nine months to complete.

Charity auction of Eyam village in cake form, raising funds for the Bakewell and Eyam Community Transport which celebrates 30 years, pictured is cake decorator Lynn Nolan

The extraordinary cake was auctioned off at the Eyam Mechanics Institute on Saturday, November 30, to raise money for Bakewell and Eyam Community Transport (BECT).

The cake version of Eyam Hall alone raised over £400.

The total of £2,500 raised at the auction will be added to £15,000 received in donations from people visiting the display.

The 65 fruit cakes involved 608 eggs, 66lb of butter, 73lb of flour, 462lb of icing, 37 tubs of glace cherries and nine litres of whiskey, as well as LED illuminations.

Lynn said: “It’s for such a good cause. For some people who rely on the community transport service, their driver might be the only person they see in a week.”