Over 4,000 children living below breadline in Chesterfield as new figures reveal extent of child poverty in Derbyshire

The data, after research carried out by Loughborough University for the End Child Poverty Coalition, indicates that more than one in four of children – or 27 per cent – are now in poverty after housing costs in the East Midlands.

Figures show that child poverty has continued to rise in the majority of constituencies across the region over the past five years.

The rise in poverty comes despite most families working, with the proportion of children living in poverty who are in working households increasing from 67 per cent in 2015 to 75 per cent now.

Sara Willcocks, Head of External Affairs at Turn2us, said: “The impact of growing up in poverty is well documented; children in low income households have worse mental and physical health, they do less well in schools and have fewer opportunities in the future. This is why it is morally unacceptable for any child, let alone millions, to be allowed to grow up in financial hardship.

“Unfortunately, our children are now paying the debt for a decade of austerity, cuts and freezes. Wages have been allowed to remain low, rents have been free to rise and nothing has been done to tackle the soaring cost of living.

“If the government truly believes in compassion and justice, ministers must fully commit to solving it. We are urging the Prime Minister to listen to our recommendations and include them in a comprehensive strategy to end child poverty once and for all.”

Here are the child poverty figures by constituency for the Derbyshire area, according to the national poverty charity Turn2us.

1. Chesterfield 4,138 children in Chesterfield are living in poverty. This figure, which equates to 25.9 per cent of children, is a less than one per cent decrease over five years.

2. Bolsover 4,848 children are living in poverty in Bolsover. This figure, which equates to 27.3 per cent of children, is a 2.1 per cent decrease over five years.

3. North East Derbyshire 3,530 children are living in poverty in North East Derbyshire. This figure, which equates to 23.5 per cent of children, is a less than one per cent decrease over five years

4. Derbyshire Dales 2,496 children are living in poverty in the Derbyshire Dales. This figure, which equates to 20.4 per cent of children, is a 0.2 per cent increase over five years