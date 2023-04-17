News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
56 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
25 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
26 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
26 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
27 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
35 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

Optical illusion has internet divided over whether Chesterfield horse is looking towards or away from camera

A picture of a horse taken in Chesterfield against the backdrop of a sunrise is dividing the internet as people can't figure out which way the animal is facing.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST

The optical illusion has left baffled web users scratching their heads and struggling to work out if the horse is looking towards or away from the camera.

Villager Jim snapped the stunning scene and challenged social media users to work out which way the mare was facing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He photographed the horse while on walk near Chesterfield, after noticing it lined up perfectly with a glorious morning sunrise.

The picture of a horse against the backdrop of a sunrise is dividing the internet as social media users can't figure out which way it is facing.The picture of a horse against the backdrop of a sunrise is dividing the internet as social media users can't figure out which way it is facing.
The picture of a horse against the backdrop of a sunrise is dividing the internet as social media users can't figure out which way it is facing.
Most Popular

Due to the bright light silhouetting its head, internet users have been unable to tell which way the majestic-looking animal is facing.

Quickly realising he'd stumbled on an optical illusion, the wildlife photographer asked Facebook followers to see if they could work out the correct answer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He wrote: "What a stunning sunrise this morning, the question is though is the horse looking towards me or away? Answer is in a while but I love these as the more you look the more unsure you become."

Villager Jim, the Banksy of wildlife photography, added: "People are literally split down the middle. Half the people think its looking one way and the half think the other. Its very popular. You become more unsure of your answer the longer that you look at it.

"I've had thousands interacting with it and commenting. No one really knows. It been more popular than I expected. With the sunrise with the orange sky, whatever you put in front of it becomes a silhouette. The area where I go is fantastic for sunrises.

"It's at a stables and they’ve got 15 or 20 horses that look over Chesterfield. Horse's and sunrises go really well together.You've got to get them in the right angle. I walked along so that the sun was in the right position. He was a friendly little guy."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After sharing the image online users flooded to the comments to try and work out the truth. One user posted: "Beautiful. One minute horse is looking towards the sunrise, look again and it's looking towards the camera, awesome."

* Answer: The horse is facing towards the camera.

Related topics:ChesterfieldBanksyFacebook