Opposition grows to 5G mast plans near Chesterfield school, church and proposed affordable homes development

A proposal to site the 20 metre-high street pole on Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, has been pitched by industry giant Three.

The company argues that high-speed mobile connectivity is the ‘lifeblood of a community’.

However, the plans have been met with concern by councillors, residents and church leaders.

Chesterfield borough councillor Mick Bagshaw, right, and Norman Buck, from NE Derbyshire Methodist Church Circuit, are opposing a 5G mast proposed for Inkersall.

Norman Buck, from Inkersall Methodist Church, says the proposal would impact on their long-standing plans to build a new church building, as well as affordable homes, close to the site.

"The Methodist Church here in Inkersall is very close to bringing to Chesterfield Borough Council's planning department an exciting proposal which will involve the provision for the community of a new church and community building along with nine affordable houses, aimed at first time buyers in particular,” he said.

“We have had the encouragement of the planners and the local councillors with respect to these plans.

"We are concerned by this mast planning application because of the drainage considerations under the proposed site and the impact on the future of traffic and road developments.

"The erection of the mast would have a detrimental impact on the proposed adjacent buildings."

Coun Mick Bagshaw, who represents Inkersall on Chesterfield Borough Council, said similar proposals had been turned down at two other locations and to build one so close to Inkersall Spencer Academy was not suitable.

"Some people are for it but the majority don’t want it,” Coun Bagshaw said.

"We understand there has got to be this type of infrastructure, but they have got to be put in the right place.

"This mast has already been turned down twice in Chesterfield, so why are they now picking on Inkersall?”

Documents submitted by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd, on behalf of Three, say: “In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community.”

In October 2021, two applications for 5G masts were refused by the council’s planning committee – one in Spital Lane, Chesterfield, as it would have involved the removal of trees, the other at the junction of Cromwell Road and Newbold Road, Newbold, because of its unsightly appearance.