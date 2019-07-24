Once in a lifetime adventure for Chesterfield scouts at the world's largest jamboree

Six Chesterfield Scouts and Explorers are on a trip of a lifetime after they were selected to represent Chesterfield in the World Scout Jamboree.

Thomas Yates 17 , Matthew Willacy 17, Alex Boyce 15, Luke Kendall 15, all of 1st Calow Canotila Explorer Group, and 16-year-olds CJ Renshaw and William Riley of 18th Chesterfield Scout Group are joining more than 50,000 scouts from around the world at the jamboree in West Virginia USA.

Back Left: William Riley, Matthew Willacy, Thomas Yates'Bottom Left: Luke Kendall, CJ Renshaw and Alex Boyce.

The boys left a wet and cold Derbyshire on Saturday (July 20) and travelled to New York where they visited Ground Zero and had a tandem bike ride in Central Park, before leaving for West Virginia to continue their three-week trip.

The boys earned their place by completing a presentation to a panel of Leaders, answering questions and demonstrating their camping skills. Theye were chosen over many other hopefuls for their attitude, commitment and skills, and went on to complete several training camps to prepare them from the Big Apple.

Joanne Yates, Thomas's mum said: "I am very proud of them and it is something they will remember for the rest of their lives.

"The boys worked tirelessly to fundraise the £3,500 each needed doing endless bag packs, fundraising race nights and sponsored events and raised the £21,000 in eight months."

From Left: Alex Boyce, Luke Kendall, Thomas Yates, Matthew Willacy about the start their epic trip.

The World Jamboree is the largest regular event organised by the World Scout Organisation and is an educational event that brings together the World’s Scouts to promote peace and mutual understanding and to develop leadership and life skills. The Jamboree embraces the growing trend of leadership development and global citizenship and the movement it has cultivated.

More than 50,000 Scouts from 150 countries around the World will attend .

Whilst there they will complete challenging experiences to deliver the promise of Scouting with this event by building bridges between people, cultures, ideas and lands, while encouraging continued growth and development of life long good citizens of the global community.

Joanne added: " From 1st Calow Scouts Parents we would personally like to thank Yvonne and Glyn Jones. Without their continued support and encouragement, the boys would not have had the skills or confidence to go on this once in a lifetime opportunity."

Boys in New York's Times Square.

Glyn and Yvonne have been 1st Calow Scout Leaders for 40 Years this year and are celebrating with the Scout at a camp at Walesby, with a parent activity day and barbecue.

Chesterfield lining up new scouting network, planning for short term and future and aiming for squad ‘identity'