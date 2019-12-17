Ombudsman criticises council over Eckington care home death

Council bosses have apologised for failures which led to the death of a resident of an Eckington care home.

It comes after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman heavily criticised Derbyshire County Council for its lack of proper safeguarding measures for retired Chesterfield midwife Audrey Allen, before she fell and died.

The council’s initial investigation into her death found she had received a “good overall standard of care”, despite experiencing numerous falls while living in the council-run The Grange Care Home, off Southgate.

During one incident at the home in March 2016, Miss Allen fell and broke her ribs and received serious chest injuries. She died in hospital the following month.

Her inquest found she died of her injuries and failings by the council contributed to that.

The council has already been fined £500,000 in court after admitting failing to provide adequate care.

Now the ombudsman has published its report into Miss Allen's care.

The ombudsman’s investigation found the council missed numerous opportunities to assess and try to prevent the woman’s pattern of falls.

It also criticised the council for not doing enough to monitor the woman’s nutrition, hydration and low weight, – which the inquest found was a factor in her death.

Michael King, local government and social care ombudsman, said: “Our findings reinforce what the coroner’s investigation found – that this woman’s death was avoidable.

“These failings were compounded when the council did not respond appropriately when it was alerted to her injuries by the hospital.

“The council had a duty not just to this woman, but to others living in the home, to investigate her injuries to ensure nobody else was at risk.

“Since these events took place in 2016, the council has made changes to the way it manages its care of vulnerable people and put in place measures to monitor their effectiveness.

“However, I am publishing this report to ensure the council learns lessons about openness and transparency when mistakes happen.”

The ombudsman said the council has agreed to give an unreserved apology to her brother, make a payment of £1,000 to a registered charity of his choice and pay for a memorial to Miss Allen, such as a park bench or tree.

Councillor Barry Lewis, council leader, said: “We fully accept the ombudsman’s findings and have apologised wholeheartedly for the failings that led to Miss Allen’s death.

“In this case, our actions fell below the high standards that we expect of ourselves and we are truly sorry for what happened.

“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our number one priority and we have worked extremely hard to address the issues involved in this tragic case.”

Changes implemented by the council since the case include: reviewing and revising its falls policy; establishing a quality and improvement board to oversee improvements; increasing staffing in the service; changes to pre-admission assessments; and compulsory falls prevention training for staff.

Coun Lewis said: “We continue to work to improve our processes to ensure we meet the high standards people rightly expect of us and that residents are safe in our care.”