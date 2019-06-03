Officers want to speak to this man following Langley Mill dog bite incident

Officers investigating a dog bite incident at the Langley Mill Boatyard want to speak to the man pictured.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were called to reports of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog having attacked a Labrador on April 21.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

The owner of the Labrador attempted to move the dogs apart; however, he was also bitten.

The owner of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier allegedly then verbally abused the victim and threw an empty bottle of beer which hit the victim - but did not hurt him.

The victim and his dog were both injured in the incident but are recovering well.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to the incident.

He is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, around 55 years old and spoke with a local accent.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 19*202159 in any correspondence