Officers seize e-motorbike in Chesterfield as rider did not have licence or insurance
An e-motorbike has been seized in Chesterfield town centre as the rider did not have a licence or insurance, police said.
Officers have also reported a rise in the number of e-scooters being used in the area – and they have issued advice to owners about the laws they must follow.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said officers with Derbyshire Constabulary’s firearms unit seized an e-motorbike on Wednesday.
They said: “Electric motorcycles and mopeds are perfectly legal in the UK – but they do require a licence and insurance, which the rider did not have.”
The spokesperson added: “We are also seeing an increase in the number of e-scooters being used in and around town.
“But are the riders of these aware of their permissions and requirements when riding?
“An e-scooter falls within the statutory definition of a motor vehicle and so is subject to road tax, insurance, registration and driver licensing.
“Any offences committed by the rider of an e-scooter are covered by the Road Traffic Act 1988. An e-scooter is classed as a ‘powered transporter’.
“It is illegal for privately-owned e-scooters to be used on roads, cycle lanes, tracks and pavements.
“Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land where there is no public access and with relevant permission from the land owner.
“We will continue to take enforcement on these vehicles, which are unfortunately causing a nuisance on our roads and town centre streets.”