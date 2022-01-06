Officers seize e-motorbike in Chesterfield as rider did not have licence or insurance

Officers have also reported a rise in the number of e-scooters being used in the area – and they have issued advice to owners about the laws they must follow.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said officers with Derbyshire Constabulary’s firearms unit seized an e-motorbike on Wednesday.

They said: “Electric motorcycles and mopeds are perfectly legal in the UK – but they do require a licence and insurance, which the rider did not have.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Chesterfield say e-bikes are 'causing a nuisance on our roads and town centre streets'.

The spokesperson added: “We are also seeing an increase in the number of e-scooters being used in and around town.

“But are the riders of these aware of their permissions and requirements when riding?

“An e-scooter falls within the statutory definition of a motor vehicle and so is subject to road tax, insurance, registration and driver licensing.

“Any offences committed by the rider of an e-scooter are covered by the Road Traffic Act 1988. An e-scooter is classed as a ‘powered transporter’.

“It is illegal for privately-owned e-scooters to be used on roads, cycle lanes, tracks and pavements.

“Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land where there is no public access and with relevant permission from the land owner.