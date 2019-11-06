Officers help Staveley youngsters have a spook-tacular Halloween

A community support officer dropped by schools in Staveley to help them stay safe over Halloween.

PCSO Janis Naylor spoke to pupils about staying safe when trick or treating, and to make sure they respect those in the community who might not want to take part in the celebrations.

PCSO Janis Naylor with youngsters at Brimington Manor Infant and Nursery School

They also talked about stranger danger, and how to recognise people who you can trust to keep you safe.

PCSO Naylor said: “The Halloween and bonfire night period is a really exciting time for youngsters, and they were fortunate this year to be able to enjoy the celebrations during their school half term holidays.

“While it is such an enjoyable time of year, we were also keen to make sure they were aware of how to keep themselves safe, and the need to consider the wishes of others so that we could help make sure the week was not only fun for youngsters, but also peaceful for local residents.”

If you would like to know more about the work of our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the Staveley area, you can follow them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/StaveleySNT or on Twitter, @StaveleySNT.