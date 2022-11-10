Daicee Hemsley was last seen at around 7pm yesterday evening, Tuesday November 9.

The 16-year-old, who is 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with long, straight brown hair, is believed to be wearing a light blue North Face jacket, black/blue skinny jeans or leggings and trainers.

Anyone who has seen Daicee, or has information about her current whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 1141-091122: