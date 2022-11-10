Officers concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire teenager
Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Ridgeway, near Eckington.
Daicee Hemsley was last seen at around 7pm yesterday evening, Tuesday November 9.
The 16-year-old, who is 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with long, straight brown hair, is believed to be wearing a light blue North Face jacket, black/blue skinny jeans or leggings and trainers.
Anyone who has seen Daicee, or has information about her current whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 1141-091122:
Facebook – send a private message to Facebook page
Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website or online contact form
Phone – call on 101.