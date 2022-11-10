News you can trust since 1855
Officers concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire teenager

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Ridgeway, near Eckington.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daicee Hemsley was last seen at around 7pm yesterday evening, Tuesday November 9.

The 16-year-old, who is 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with long, straight brown hair, is believed to be wearing a light blue North Face jacket, black/blue skinny jeans or leggings and trainers.

Anyone who has seen Daicee, or has information about her current whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 1141-091122:

Facebook – send a private message to Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website or online contact form

Phone – call on 101.

DerbyshireTwitterFacebook