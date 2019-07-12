OAPs living at Old Whittington flats benefit from £1.5m transformation

Elderly residents at a block of flats in Old Whittington will enjoy living in a brighter, modernised complex following a £1.5million refurbishment.

Glebe Court is one of Chesterfield Borough Council’s housing schemes for older residents in the town.

The property, which consists of 22 one bedroom flats, has been revamped throughout to create a fresh and welcoming living environment.

An opening event this week was attended by a number of guests including members of Chesterfield Borough Council, staff and contractors linked to the renovation works.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “The new facilities at Glebe Court are great.

“It’s good to see that all options have been considered from creating welcoming shared spaces to comfortable flats that are bright and inviting.”

The flats have all been altered to feature a balcony allowing fresh air and natural light to fill the kitchen and lounge areas.

The bathrooms have been converted into wet rooms with level access showers and the bedrooms all feature built-in wardrobes creating the sense of more space.

The communal lounge has been given a facelift with new floor to ceiling windows installed.

The small kitchen space in the communal area has also been opened up into the lounge with the addition of a breakfast bar meaning that even when making drinks, residents can remain part of any activities that are taking place.

A quiet room has also been designed upstairs to allow residents to escape the communal areas if they want to.

What was once the laundry room has also been transformed into a treatment room complete with specialist equipment, making it useable as a hair salon and nail care room with mobile businesses visiting residents regularly to offer their services.

External areas at the property have been re-modelled, including a patio area, a mobility scooter store and a walkway which provides a short cut to the local shops.

Coun Ludlow added: “I have spoken to a number of residents about what they think about the refurbishments and have received positive feedback.”