North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley organises public meetings with residents to discuss concerns

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley has held a number of public meetings with residents to give them a chance to raise any concerns.

The Conservative MP has been meeting residents throughout July and plans to do the same this month.

Mr Rowley said: “When I was elected in 2017, I made a commitment to engage with local residents as much as possible and have held over 50 surgeries and open meetings since then.

MORE NEWS: Evacuated Whaley Bridge residents waiting to find out if they can go home today - live updates

“I’m continuing to honour that commitment by going on another summer tour of public meetings in north east Derbyshire.

MORE NEWS: Travellers descend on to several sites in Chesterfield area

“This is a great opportunity to engage with residents, face-to-face, about any local or national concerns they have.

“So far, I’ve held public meetings in Woodthorpe and Barrow Hill. The topic of conversation has included everything from Boris, Brexit, buses and everything in between."

He added: “I’m looking forward to the next meetings in Old Brampton, Clay Cross, Dronfield, Grassmoor and Killamarsh over the coming weeks.

“Please do come along if you have the chance."

Residents are encouraged to get in touch with Mr Rowley's office for more information on when his surgeries and open meetings will be taking place.

Residents who wish to raise an issue with Mr Rowley outside of a surgery can do so by calling 439222 or emailing lee.rowley.mp@parliament.uk